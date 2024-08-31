Mirame Fine Art: Roberto Murillo's Monumental Charcoal Works Go on Display in San José: A Milestone for the MÍRAME Fine Art Artist

Campo de Batalla: An Exhibition Highlighting Murillo's Exploration of the Human Form

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2024 / San José's Museo Calderón Guardia will host an exhibition of 35 works by Costa Rican figurative artist Roberto Murillo from September 5th to September 28th. Titled Campo de Batalla (translated as "Battlefield"), this show celebrates Murillo's bold exploration of the human form through monochromatic charcoal and mixed media. Marking a significant breakthrough in his career, the exhibition will open with a reception at 7 p.m. on September 5th - everyone is welcome to attend.

Promoting Costa Rica's cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide and is proud to support Roberto Murillo.

A Major Moment for Murillo

The exhibition represents Murillo's largest and most ambitious show to date, consolidating pieces that represent the evolution of his style. The exhibition features mostly large-scale works that amplify his vision. Murillo describes: "The show brings together works that I've reserved for four years, a compilation of the last years that have been incredibly prolific."

Exploring the Symbolic Nude

The exhibition centers on Murillo's exploration of the symbolic nude body, rich in metaphor and narrative. It also emphasizes his approach to the body, delving into psychological, philosophical, and social dimensions. This thematic focus reflects his broader artistic philosophy. He says: "My art represents a way to fill the void of existence and to find happiness in the process; it is intellectual and spiritual development."

Charcoal as a Medium of Expression

Murillo's figures are dynamic, captured as intertwined in a perpetual fluid dance. Influenced by artists like Lucian Freud, as well as literature, dance, and cinema, he uses charcoal to express the raw authenticity of the human figure, revealing deeper emotional themes of human existence. By embracing imperfections, Murillo challenges conventional beauty standards and invites viewers to engage with the emotional and intellectual layers of his work.

Dynamic Technique and Artistic Impact

The exhibition showcases Murillo's use of chiaroscuro-contrasts between light and dark-to create a visually captivating experience. The interplay between illuminated and shadowed parts of the nude body adds depth and intrigue while enhancing the works' monumental presence.

The Museo Calderón Guardia: A Cultural Icon

The Museo Calderón Guardia is a cornerstone of Costa Rican culture and history, renowned for its dedication to the nation's artistic heritage. By hosting Murillo's exhibition, the museum underscores its role in preserving traditional cultural values while encouraging bold contemporary expression.

Supporting Murillo's Vision with MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art offers innovative ways to experience Murillo's work for those unable to attend the exhibition in person. Their augmented reality feature allows global audiences to explore his vigorous figures virtually, appreciating his art from anywhere in the world.

Exhibition Details

Dates: 5 th - 28 th September 2024

Opening Reception: 5 th September, 7 p.m.

Location: Museo Calderón Guardia, Barrio Escalante, Calle 27, San José

