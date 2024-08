Solana-News: Nach Korrektur deuten diese Events auf explosives Jahresende

A whale/institution unstaked and withdrew 139,532 $SOL($19.5M) 2 days ago.



Then deposited 139,447 $SOL($19.5M) to Binance at a loss of $5.5M in the past 2 days.



The whale withdrew 138,894 $SOL($25M) from Binance on July 22, when the price was $180.https://t.co/A6AKhPZvZn pic.twitter.com/mMnrGJD3iQ