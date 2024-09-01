Orange County, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2024) - A unique, immersive Storydriven event, "Creativity with a Conscience," is set to take place at the Orange County Museum of Art, bringing together a unique collection of innovators, investors, brand builders, and creatives. This invite-only event will provide an immersive experience focused on value creation, sustainability, and community impact.

Creativity with a Conscience Announces Orange County Museum of Art as Event Venue

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/221477_ee694b6154fe1914_002full.jpg

As the world grapples with challenges that require urgent solutions, "Creativity with a Conscience" offers a platform and aspirations of a Netflix-style docuseries where leaders can collaborate to inspire meaningful change.

The event will feature immersive round tables, dynamic talks, and storytelling sessions centered around innovation with a purpose.

Event Highlights:

Conversation and Storytelling around Value Creation: Participants will delve into how innovation can drive impact and sustainability, ensuring that these principles remain at the forefront of value creation.

Partnerships and Collaboration: The event will emphasize the importance of working with like-minded innovators to sustainably add value and drive returns, highlighting the power of collective action.

Connection: Attendees will explore how to build relationships with customers and audiences who are increasingly seeking authenticity and goodness in what and how they operate.

In a world where doing something good is far more powerful than simply avoiding harm, "Creativity with a Conscience" is more than just an event; it's a mindset that champions value creation across the economy, community, and environment.

Event Schedule:

September 9: VIP Dinner and Private Tour of OCMA's YSL Exhibition (sponsored by John Hardy), offering an exclusive glimpse into the intersection of art, fashion, and social responsibility.

September 10: A full day of engaging conversations and collaborative presentations, addressing timely topics such as sustainable ecosystem development, the role of creative thinkers in innovation, and the evolving landscape of impact investment.

Presented in partnership with John Hardy, Sparq, Grace Farms, KP Aviation, Pentel of America, American Medical Response, The Buddy Group, SailPlan, Keen Apparel.

"Creativity with a Conscience is for those who believe in the power of innovative thinking to drive change. This event is an opportunity to connect with leaders who are committed to making a difference and to join a movement that prioritizes value creation and impact," said Nicks Ericcson, Chief Marketing officer of Keen Apparel and Pete Deutschman, CEO of The Buddy Group in a joint statement.

Sustainable Luxury brand John Hardy Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Tepper, who is a presenter at the event, said, "The event is going to be really unique in that it will explore themes such as navigating the boardroom, financing, and the production floor to create businesses where sustainability and community impact are integral. Attendees will hear from organizations like ours that prioritize economic models that integrate business with environmental and social impact."

"Creativity with a Conscience" is set to challenge conventional thinking and inspire a new wave of innovators, investors, and value creators who are committed to doing good - for the economy, the community, and the environment.

Video URL: https://vimeo.com/982838270/0a5a614e00?share=copy

