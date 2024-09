Can Avalanche (AVAX) rise to $1,000? AVAX will require exceptional adoption and market growth, especially by institutions. Moreover, strong bullish momentum conditions need to be dominant. If both are conditions met AVAX might hit $1,000 before 2030. RELATED - Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction Avalanche (AVAX) has gained attention as a fast, highly scalable Layer 1 blockchain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...