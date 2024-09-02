LG Electronics, Inc.: LG PRESENTS NEW APPLIANCE LINEUP WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING ENERGY EFFICIENCY AT IFA 2024

Company's Latest Appliances for the European Market Deliver Outstanding Performance With Impressive Energy Savings

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2024, LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its latest lineup of home appliances boasting industry-leading energy efficiency. Designed in response to the European Union's ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and aligned with the REPowerEU plan to reduce EU member countries' dependency on fossil fuels, the new appliances leverage LG's advanced core technologies to provide superb performance with reduced power consumption.

Industry-Leading Energy Efficiency with AI-Enhanced Laundry Solutions

LG's latest washing machine and dryer set new standards for energy efficiency. The washing machine is able to perform a new drum motion that helps deliver clean laundry while minimizing the energy consumption of its Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) motor. The washer intelligently adjusts the motor's RPM in real-time, contributing to the appliance's impressive A-55 percent energy rating1 and preventing laundry from tangling or twisting. Additionally, LG's new washing machine comes with a Microplastic Care cycle that reduces the shedding of microplastics from laundry,2 as well as the ezDispense feature, which automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent for each load.

Meanwhile, the efficient, new dryer has an A+++-26 percent energy rating.3 Both of LG's latest laundry appliances are equipped with AI-driven innovations; the washing machine's AI DD motor and AI Wash feature offer enhanced fabric-sensing capabilities and strong performance, while the dryer's AI Dry provides accurate moisture detection and optimal drying for a range of different materials and laundry items. The washing machine can also automatically set cycle and temperature options based on usage patterns and change the order in which cycles are displayed on the control panel (according to usage-frequency) for a more convenient user experience.

Refrigerators with High Efficiency and Premium Design

Offering the lowest energy consumption of any refrigerator currently on the market, the new LG bottom-freezer refrigerator has an A-25 percent energy rating4 and brings style to the kitchen with its premium flat door design. In addition, the new model generates only 29dB during operation for a more peaceful kitchen environment. To give European customers greater choice, LG is expanding its line of highly efficient refrigerators, introducing a large capacity side-by-side model5 in addition to the new bottom-freezer. The new side-by-side refrigerator offers convenient features, such as the company's unique Craft Ice spherical-ice maker, and easy hygiene management with UVnano technology.

Convenient and Efficient Kitchen Solution

Along with A++ energy efficiency,6 LG's new 60-centimeter (24-inch) built-in InstaView oven presents a variety of cutting-edge features and AI technologies to elevate the culinary experience. The oven provides a total of 80 Auto Cook modes, and, with Gourmet AI?, can identify the dish being cooked through its built-in camera, and automatically select the appropriate cooking mode from a database of 30 recipes. Making life in the kitchen that much easier, LG's InstaView technology lets users check on their meal's progress without even having to open the door, helping to preserve the temperature inside the oven and prevent energy waste.

Incorporating the company's power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor, the new LG QuadWash dishwasher has an energy efficiency rating of A-20 percent.7 The dishwasher also enhances convenience with its Side Rack and 3rd Rack options, offering users the loading flexibility to accommodate a variety of different kitchenware.

"LG's latest appliances meet growing European demand for energy efficient home solutions while simultaneously delivering superior performance and a more convenient life," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to leverage our advanced core technologies, including inverter and component solutions, to deliver an expanded lineup of appliances with industry-leading energy efficiency."

Visitors to LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2024 from September 6-10 can explore the company's latest high-efficiency products for a more sustainable life.

1 55 percent lower than to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A in the Energy Efficiency Index, as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014. 2 Tested by Intertek in July, 2023. Comparing the Microplastic Care cycle and Mixed Fabric cycle of model F4Y7EYPBW by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20? filter when washing a 3kg of load (100 percent polyester training jacket). Results may differ depending on the clothing washed and the usage environment. 3 26 percent lower than the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ in the Energy Efficiency Index, as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012, when set to Eco program. 4 25 percent lower than the minimum threshold for the A energy efficiency class in the Energy Efficiency Index, according to EU Regulation 2019/2016. 5 GSLE91EVAB is the European market's first energy B-grade model within the category of side-by-side refrigerators with ice and water dispensers, based on Gfk market data from 13 EU countries, as of August, 2024. 6 Based on energy efficiency tests on household electric cooking appliances, conducted in accordance with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60350-1 standard and energy efficiency class and index according to EU Regulation 65/2014. LG InstaView Oven's energy consumption per cycle is 0.51kWh when set to fan-forced convection mode. 7 Based on household dishwasher Energy Efficiency Index according to EU Regulation 2019/2017. LG's new dishwasher offers 20 percent more efficiency than an A-rated dishwasher model.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493253/Image_LG_High_Energy_Efficiency_Lineup_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493254/Image_LG_High_Energy_Efficiency_Lineup_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493255/Image_LG_High_Energy_Efficiency_Lineup_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-presents-new-appliance-lineup-with-industry-leading-energy-efficiency-at-ifa-2024-302235540.html