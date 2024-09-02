

EQS Newswire / 02/09/2024 / 10:23 UTC+8

After a company is listed on the stock exchange, it is merely a newcomer in the capital markets. Future success depends not only on its own efforts but also on the collaboration of various professional teams leveraging their strengths to shine in the stock market. RaffAello Securities (HK) Limited, known as a designated placing agent for tycoons, has become the intermediary that enterprises most desire to partner with for financing and strategic partnerships. Recently, the name of RaffAello has grown beyond Hong Kong, reaching the affluent circles in mainland China, with Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group Limited (ZYY) (HKSE: 8223) expressed their confidence in RaffAello. Shenzhen Ziyuanyuan Investment Group Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive investment holding group headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The core business of the group is real estate development, with diversified interests in property investment, financial technology, and other sectors. ZYY, a listed company in Hong Kong, operates in the medical equipment and supplies sector, representing just the tip of the iceberg of the group's overall business. Earlier, ZYY announced a proposed rights issue of 5-for-1, aiming to issue up to 86 million rights shares, which would represent approximately 16.67% of the enlarged share capital. The total proceeds are expected to be around HKD 86 million, with a net amount of approximately HKD 79.5 million intended for financing lease services for medical equipment, trading of medical devices and consumables, and general working capital. RaffAello Securities (HK) Ltd. serves as the underwriter for the rights issue. RaffAello works to enhance the visibility of major corporate branches in the secondary market, often attracting the attention of star funds and family offices, facilitating strong partnerships that result in a win-win situation for all parties involved. Numerous examples abound. A recent case is China Wantian Holdings (HKSE: 1854), whose chairman, Hooy Kok Wai, is the vice chairman of Perfect Group in China. Wantian serves as its flagship publicly listed entity in Hong Kong. After RaffAello facilitated the rights issue for China Wantian last year, the stock price surged more than threefold, becoming a notable case despite the prevailing weakness in the Hong Kong stock market. The firm subsequently attracted investments from ChinaAMC, Franklin Templeton Fund, and Lee Ka Kit of Henderson Land, making headlines in the financial community. RaffAello's ability not only earned the trust of its clients, but it also led to being awarded the Best Small Medium Cap Broker at The Hong Kong Fund Managers Awards 2023. Additionally, RaffAello Investment Management (HK) Ltd. received the accolade for the Best Hong Kong Investment Team. These recognitions reflect the market's appreciation for RaffAello. 02/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

