02.09.2024
OrionStar Robotics Launches CarryBot: The World's First Logistics Robot for Micro-Fulfillment Centers

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrionStar Robotics, the global innovator in service robot applications, has launched CarryBot, the world's first logistics robot designed specifically for Micro-Fulfillment Centers (MFCs). MFCs are small, highly automated warehouses located in urban areas or close to consumers, aimed at shortening order response times and enhancing customer satisfaction. CarryBot is engineered to meet the demands of these compact and efficient logistics environments. Its versatile transport capabilities, flexible adaptability, and comprehensive safety features mark a significant advancement in warehouse automation, providing unprecedented efficiency and flexibility to the logistics and delivery industry.

CarryBot - The World's First Micro Fulfillment Center Logistics Robot

Key Advantages of CarryBot:

Multifunctional Transport Attachments: Handles various material needs in MFCs, boosting productivity by 2-3 times.
Flexible Scenario Adaptability: VSLAM+ technology enables quick adaptation to layout changes without facility modifications.
360° Safety Protection: Equipped with LiDAR, depth cameras, collision protection sensors, and emergency stop buttons, ensuring safe operation.
Flexible and Configurable: Can be implemented without disrupting existing workflows.

Benefits For Your Business

Increased Worker Productivity: Frees workers from pushing heavy carts, allowing focus on more valuable tasks.
Elimination of Wasted Walking Time: Handles long-distance transport tasks, whether picking, shelving, or preparing for shipment.
Scalable with Changing Demand: Supports multi-robot collaboration, allowing quick and easy scaling during peak periods.

The launch of CarryBot marks a significant breakthrough for OrionStar Robotics in logistics automation. Committed to providing advanced technology and solutions, OrionStar helps global customers excel in competitive markets.

About OrionStar Robotics

OrionStar Robotics, founded in September 2016, is a global leading AI service robot solution company. It employs self-developed, full-chain AI technologies and integrates unique product development capabilities. Their goal is to free people from repetitive tasks, allowing focus on more creative and meaningful work. As of December 2023, OrionStar Robotics has deployed over 60,000 robots in more than 60 countries.

Watch the product introduction video: https://youtu.be/Ipdqg_Q0U3U
For more information, please visit en.orionstar.com or follow Orionstar on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Media Contact: global_business@orionstar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487584/CarryBot___The_World_s_First_Micro_Fulfillment_Center_Logistics_Robot.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orionstar-robotics-launches-carrybot-the-worlds-first-logistics-robot-for-micro-fulfillment-centers-302232631.html

