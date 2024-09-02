Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Seismische Veränderungen im Bergbau: Wie West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. mit neuer Technologie Gold findet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 06:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E&R Engineering Corp. Forms E-Core System Alliance: Leading Glass Substrate into the Mass Production Era

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TWO) hosted an event on August 28, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan, where they launched the "E-Core System." This initiative, a combination of "E&R" and "Glass Core" inspired by the sound of "Ecosystem," led to the establishment of the "Glass Substrate Supplier E-Core System Alliance." The alliance aims to combine expertise to promote comprehensive solutions, providing equipment and materials for next-generation advanced packaging with glass substrates to both domestic and international customers.

E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TWO) hosted an event on August 28, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan, launching the

E&R's E-Core Alliance includes Manz AG, Scientech for wet etching, ShyaWei Optronics for AOI optical inspection, Lincotec, STK Corp., Skytech, Group Up for sputtering and ABF lamination equipment, and other key component suppliers such as HIWIN, HIWIN Mikrosystem, Keyence Taiwan, Mirle Group, ACE PILLAR, CHD TECH, and Coherent.

E&R will continue leading the development of glass substrate technology in Taiwan, optimizing processes, and collaborating with more industry partners to achieve excellence.

With the rapid growth in demand for AI chips, high-frequency, and high-speed communication devices, glass substrates in advanced packaging technologies are becoming increasingly important. Compared to the widespread use of copper foil substrates, glass substrates offer higher wiring density and better signal performance. Additionally, glass provides high flatness and can withstand high temperatures and voltages, making it an ideal replacement for traditional substrates.

The glass substrate process involves glass metallization, ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) lamination, and final substrate cutting. Key steps in glass metallization include TGV (Through-Glass Via), wet etching, AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), sputtering, and plating. These substrates measure 515×510mm, representing a new process in semiconductor and substrate manufacturing.

E&R (8027.TWO) possesses key self-developed technology-the TGV (Through-Glass Via) in the Glass Core Flow.

The critical aspect of glass substrate technology is the first step-glass laser modification (TGV). Although introduced over a decade ago, its speed had not met mass production requirements, achieving only 10 to 50 vias per second, limiting the market impact of glass substrates. E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TWO) has been working with a North American IDM customer for the past five years to develop glass laser modification TGV technology. Last year, the process passed validation, with E&R mastering key technology, now achieving up to 8,000 vias per second for fixed patterns (matrix layout) or 600 to 1,000 vias per second for customized patterns (random layout), with an accuracy of +/- 5 µm, meeting the 3 sigma standard. This breakthrough has finally enabled glass substrates to reach mass production.

E&R (8027.TWO) has mastered key TGV technology, now achieving up to 8,000 vias per second for matrix layouts or 600 to 1,000 vias per second for random layouts.

E&R will also showcase the latest technologies at SEMICON Taiwan 2024 and SEMICON Europa 2024.

SEMICON Taiwan 2024

  • Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1
  • Booth Information: 4F, N0968
  • Date: September 4-6, 2024

SEMICON Europa 2024

  • Location: Messe München
  • Booth Information:C2622
  • Date: November 12-15, 2024

https://www.enr.com.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493137/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493135/E_R_possesses_key_self_developed_technology_the_TGV__Through_Glass_Via__Glass_Core.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493136/E_R_mastered_key_technology_achieving_8_000_vias_matrix_layouts.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/er-engineering-corp-forms-e-core-system-alliance-leading-glass-substrate-into-the-mass-production-era-302235685.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.