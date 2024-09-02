Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Study
Relief Therapeutics Announces PKU GOLIKE Study Results Presentation at SSIEM 2024
GENEVA (SEPT. 2, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announced today that interim data from its clinical trial evaluating PKU GOLIKE® will be presented at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) 2024 Annual Symposium being held in Porto, Portugal.
The Company-sponsored, randomized, crossover, controlled study was conducted by the Inherited Metabolic Disorders Unit at Birmingham Children's Hospital, UK. This study evaluated the benefits of PKU GOLIKE compared to standard amino acid protein substitutes in controlling overnight phenylalanine (Phe) fluctuations in the pediatric population with phenylketonuria (PKU).
An oral presentation titled "Randomized Investigation to Evaluate PHE Fluctuation After Overnight Fasting in PKU Patients Treated with Prolonged Release versus Standard Amino Acid Protein Substitute," will be presented by Prof. Anita MacDonald, a leading dietitian in inherited metabolic disorders. Preliminary results suggest that PKU GOLIKE reduces blood phenylalanine levels and increases blood tyrosine levels overnight compared to standard amino acid protein substitutes. Should these findings be confirmed, they would demonstrate PKU GOLIKE's enhanced ability to prevent the toxic accumulation of Phe in PKU patients during prolonged fasting periods.
Relief plans to report final and comprehensive study results following the completion of ongoing data analysis.
For more information on this study (NCT05487378), please visit clinicaltrials.gov.
