Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Non-material change to Investment Objective

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2024

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

(the 'Company')

Non-material change to Investment Objective

The Company announces that it has made a non-material change to its Investment Objective.

The Board of the Company has considered the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements ('SDR') which come into force on 2 December 2024 and has confirmed that pursuant to the SDR's voluntary labelling regime, the Company will not seek to adopt a label for its products.

The wording of the Company's Investment Objective refers to "sustainable" infrastructure investments. In light of the SDR, as the Company will not be adopting a label, the Board believes it would be prudent to change the word in quotation marks to "similar".

Accordingly, with immediate effect, the Company's investment objective is changed to:

The Company's investment objectives are to achieve a high income from, and to realise long-term growth in the capital value of its portfolio. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing principally in equity and equity related securities of companies operating primarily in the renewable energy sector, as well as other similar infrastructure investments.

Please note that there will be no change to how the investment portfolio is managed. The change will also be reflected in the wording of the investment policy.

For further information, please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited, Investment Manager

+44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long, Head of Investment Trusts

James Smith, Investment Manager

Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary