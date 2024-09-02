Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 36/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-09-02 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER      EVENT          MARKET  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.08.2024 - UAB Sostines bokštai   Public offering         
     04.09.2024  HEROSPO2                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.08.2024 - TEWIPO          Public offering     TLN RIG 
     03.09.2024                           VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.08.2024 - Eesti Vabariik      Public offering     TLN   
     09.09.2024  ETGB033026A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos   Government securities  VLN   
     30.11.2024  Vyriausybe        auction             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     02.09.2024 Apranga APG1L       Sales figures      VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.09.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1RBOND1  Public offering     TLN RIG 
     16.09.2024                           VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     03.09.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Sales figures      TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     04.09.2024 CleanR Grupa CRG     Investors event     RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.09.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T      Dividend ex-date    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR      Investors event     RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.09.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls AST Investors event     RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     06.09.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T      Dividend record date  TLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.