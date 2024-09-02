Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 36/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-09-02 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2024 - UAB Sostines bokštai Public offering 04.09.2024 HEROSPO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 - TEWIPO Public offering TLN RIG 03.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2024 - Eesti Vabariik Public offering TLN 09.09.2024 ETGB033026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1RBOND1 Public offering TLN RIG 16.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.09.2024 CleanR Grupa CRG Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls AST Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.09.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.