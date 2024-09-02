TGS ASA: TGS - Audio cast details for presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Oslo, Norway (2 September 2024) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce that CEO Kristian Johansen will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, 3 September, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A live audio cast of the presentation is available from the link below and on the TGS website, www.tgs.com. A replay will be available for 180 days.

Audiocast link:

https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcc.webcasts.com%2Fbarc002%2F090324b_js%2F%3Fentity%3D33_W4PLM6F&data=05%7C02%7Cbard.stenberg%40tgs.com%7C09a310b24e8d441ebe9408dcc8f730a1%7Ccb81ae41c0e74a65a1e404c898e7a214%7C0%7C0%7C638606211216304958%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=E%2BBnSgKG0JlV37%2Fl9Cg7l1aIrkBk3fT%2BdTP2yq1NzzM%3D&reserved=0

The presentation material will be published on the TGS website at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 3 September.



About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com/).

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

IR & Communication

Mobile: 992 42 235

investor@tgs.com