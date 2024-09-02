Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
02.09.24
09:08 Uhr
10,010 Euro
-0,330
-3,19 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,02009:14
10,01010,02009:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGS ASA: TGS - Audio cast details for presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Oslo, Norway (2 September 2024) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce that CEO Kristian Johansen will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, 3 September, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A live audio cast of the presentation is available from the link below and on the TGS website, www.tgs.com. A replay will be available for 180 days.

Audiocast link:
https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcc.webcasts.com%2Fbarc002%2F090324b_js%2F%3Fentity%3D33_W4PLM6F&data=05%7C02%7Cbard.stenberg%40tgs.com%7C09a310b24e8d441ebe9408dcc8f730a1%7Ccb81ae41c0e74a65a1e404c898e7a214%7C0%7C0%7C638606211216304958%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=E%2BBnSgKG0JlV37%2Fl9Cg7l1aIrkBk3fT%2BdTP2yq1NzzM%3D&reserved=0

The presentation material will be published on the TGS website at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 3 September.

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com/).

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Mobile: 992 42 235
investor@tgs.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.