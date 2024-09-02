SunPower has shut down its business, but Maxeon says it will provide warranty support for customers with SunPower-branded modules. From pv magazine USA SunPower, one of the oldest US residential solar installers, has closed its business, with Maxeon stepping in to provide warranty support for SunPower-branded modules. The companies became two distinct entities when they separated in August 2020, as Maxeon spun off as an independent company focused on manufacturing. Maxeon previously had a supply agreement to provide solar panels to SunPower, but that agreement was terminated in 2023. Since the ...

