Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ROSALYN FRANKLIN
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH ROY FRANKLIN, CHAIR OF THE BOARD
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
37,000
Aggregated price
£1.32844
Aggregated total
£49,152.28
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE