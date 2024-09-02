Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
02.09.24
10:08 Uhr
1,591 Euro
-0,002
-0,13 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 09:36 Uhr
80 Leser
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ROSALYN FRANKLIN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH ROY FRANKLIN, CHAIR OF THE BOARD

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.32844

37,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

37,000

Aggregated price

£1.32844

Aggregated total

£49,152.28

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


