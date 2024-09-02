Appointment reinforces RWS's focus on delivering cutting edge-AI technology to financial, legal and life sciences firms

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces that Mark Lawyer has joined the Executive Team as President of Regulated Industries Linguistic AI.

In his new role, Mark will hold overall responsibility for revenue and profit, operations, marketing, research and development, as well as client delivery across RWS's Regulated Industries Linguistic AI offering (including Evolve, Language Weaver and Trados). He will also lead RWS's strategic partnerships, developing cutting-edge AI solutions to support clients throughout their AI journey.

Jon Hart, President of RWS's Regulated Industries, will step down from his position on 30 September.

"Over the last five years Jon has successfully brought together a number of acquisitions and played a pivotal role in us becoming a leading player in the financial, legal and life sciences sectors," explains Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. "I would like to thank Jon for his support, dedication and leadership over the years."

"Mark has played a key role in the organization's growth and development for more than 15 years," highlights Ian El-Mokadem. "His exceptional leadership and talent for developing high-performing teams make him the ideal candidate in this expanded role and we're delighted to welcome him to the Executive Team. We look forward to working closely to further develop our leading positions in AI and specialist services for clients in regulated markets."

Previously General Manager of Linguistic AI at RWS, Mark has achieved significant successes, including the launch of Evolve and further developing RWS's Linguistic AI offering. With industry experience spanning more than two decades, Mark has deep expertise, based on many years of collaboration with and development of solutions for Fortune 500 companies. He has a proven track record in assembling and leading high-performing teams dedicated to overcoming clients' language and content transformation challenges.

Click here to learn more about RWS's Executive Team.

Notes to editors

RWS's Linguistic AI offering includes Evolve, Language Weaver and Trados. Evolve, which launched in January 2024, is RWS's award-winning Linguistic AI solution. It integrates human and artificial intelligence to revolutionize translation processes and the time it takes to achieve high quality results. With Evolve clients can expect up to 65% efficiency gains across their translation supply chain. Click here to read the press release. Language Weaver is RWS's AI-powered machine translation platform that transforms multilingual content and removes language barriers for multinational organizations. Click here to learn more. Trados is RWS's industry leading translation management platform that helps localization professionals to translate everything. By offering a range of secure, AI-powered translation products, they enable everyone across the global translation supply chain to streamline, centralize and manage translation work efficiently. Click here to learn more.



About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

