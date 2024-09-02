Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451
02.09.24
09:07 Uhr
12,800 Euro
+0,160
+1,27 %
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
H+H international A/S: Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement No. 566, 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd., UK, on 30 August 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 29 August 2024 through the Invesco group had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 875,683 shares equal to 5.3% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/major-shareholder-announcement,c4031572

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4031572/2975051.pdf

566 - Major shareholder announcement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/major-shareholder-announcement-302235823.html

