Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet UK signs new partnership with Gaming Corps

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Casino UK - one of the UK's leading online casinos - has partnered with iGaming specialist Gaming Corps.



The new partnership will give all UK players of NetBet access to Gaming Corps' fun and exciting games library including 777 Jackpot Diamond Hold and Win Deluxe, Egypt Bonus Pot and Penalty Champion.

NetBet Casino UK has built one of the industry's most extensive games libraries for its customers. This new partnership is another example of its commitment to delivering the best online gaming experience to its players.

Gaming Corps has delivered some of the best designed games on the market, that have already become firm player favourites. The Swedish based company's aim is to create more than just games - to craft experiences that resonate with players across the globe. This partnership will give it a seal of approval with NetBet casino UK's loyal players.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "We're delighted to introduce Gaming Corps to our players and offer a selection of its best games to those who have yet to experience them. By joining forces with Gaming Corps, we continue to bring NetBet customers the diverse and dynamic gaming experience for which we're known for."

Danielle Calafato, CCO at Gaming Corps, said: "I am thrilled to announce our agreement with NetBet, a brand that shares our passion for creating experiences and pushing the boundaries of gaming. This partnership fuses our commitment to responsible gambling whilst delivering slot games that transport you into a world of fun and excitement, something that NetBet is also committed to."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com .

About NetBet.co.uk

NetBet.co.uk is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.co.uk has evolved into one of the UK's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.co.uk

About Gaming Corps

Gaming Corps is a game developer of original content for Gaming and iGaming, servicing the gamer with premium casino and video games. The company's iGaming portfolio consists of Crash, Mine, Table, Slot and Plinko games. Gaming Corps is a driven, curious, ambitious, fresh-thinking champion and turbine for the Gaming and iGaming industries. The company is a responsible, caring and meticulous player on the markets in which it serves, striving for constant improvement and reliability.

Gaming Corps AB is a public limited company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and headquartered in Sweden with development studios in Malta and the Ukraine.