Nabaltec recorded 2.2% y-o-y growth in its H124 revenue (€108.4m). The company's strong performance in its functional filler segment was the key driver of group revenue, up by 5.4% y-o-y (€78.2m). Its boehmite revenue rose by 20% y-o-y in Q224 due to a one-off contract. However, speciality alumina was down 5.3% y-o-y in H124. Group EBIT grew significantly, up 28.2% y-o-y to €10.9m, compared to €8.5m in H123. EBIT margin increased to 9.9% (H123: 8.1%), which is in line with Nabaltec's long-term target. Both EPS and operating cash flow were up, by 34.9% and 67.4% y-o-y, respectively.

