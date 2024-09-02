Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Stuttgart
02.09.24
08:07 Uhr
33,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2024 10:46 Uhr
105 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 3 September 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07          
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 142,918,712 shares       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            120,506 shares         
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  143,039,218 shares       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Price:              ·     USD 19.27 - 652 shares
                 ·     USD 23.13 - 652 shares
                 ·     USD 0 - 119,202 shares
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224             
-----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
