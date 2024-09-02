Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 35, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 26, 2024, and August 30 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.
The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).
The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.
Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):
Weighted average price per day (SEK):
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
August 26, 2024
54,000
302.4081
16,330,037
August 27, 2024
54,000
303.9060
16,410,924
August 28, 2024
54,000
306.3246
16,541,528
August 29, 2024
54,000
307.0609
16,581,289
August 30, 2024
54,000
310.4716
16,765,466
Total accumulated during week 35, 2024
270,000
306.0342
82,629,245
Total accumulated during the buyback program
2,916,000
291.1391
848,961,637
All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 30, 2024, to 2,916,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.
The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.
