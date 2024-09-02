Reliance Industries says its new energy business is developing heterojunction (HJT) bifacial solar panels with 26% efficiency, alongside plans to commercialize perovskite and HJT with interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology within the next two years. From pv magazine India Reliance Industries will begin producing PV modules by the end of this year, according to Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani. The company is developing the first phase of its integrated solar production facilities, which will include modules, cells, glass, wafers, ingots, and polysilicon, with an initial annual ...

