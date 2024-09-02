Outokumpu Oyj: Kati ter Horst resigns from Outokumpu board of directors, takes the helm as President and CEO as of October 1

Outokumpu Corporation

Stock exchange release

September 2, 2024 at 9.00 am EEST

Kati ter Horst resigns from Outokumpu board of directors, takes the helm as President and CEO as of October 1

Kati ter Horst will start as President and CEO of Outokumpu on October 1, 2024. As a consequence of the appointment, she has resigned as member and vice chairman of the board of directors of Outokumpu Corporation, as of the effective date of her appointment.

After Kati ter Horst's resignation, Outokumpu's board of directors comprises seven members. Outokumpu's next annual general meeting in 2025 will elect a new vice chairman.

Heikki Malinen will leave his position as President and CEO of Outokumpu on September 30, 2024. Outokumpu announced the appointment of Kati ter Horst as its new President and CEO on July 9, 2024.

