Outokumpu Oyj: Kati ter Horst resigns from Outokumpu board of directors, takes the helm as President and CEO as of October 1

Outokumpu Corporation
Stock exchange release
September 2, 2024 at 9.00 am EEST

Kati ter Horst resigns from Outokumpu board of directors, takes the helm as President and CEO as of October 1

Kati ter Horst will start as President and CEO of Outokumpu on October 1, 2024. As a consequence of the appointment, she has resigned as member and vice chairman of the board of directors of Outokumpu Corporation, as of the effective date of her appointment.

After Kati ter Horst's resignation, Outokumpu's board of directors comprises seven members. Outokumpu's next annual general meeting in 2025 will elect a new vice chairman.

Heikki Malinen will leave his position as President and CEO of Outokumpu on September 30, 2024. Outokumpu announced the appointment of Kati ter Horst as its new President and CEO on July 9, 2024.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP - Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374 or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition as the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from 95% recycled materials, which we then turn into fully recyclable stainless steel. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, mobility, and household appliances. We are committed to 1.5°C target to mitigate climate change, and with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average, we support our customers to reduce their emissions. Together, we are working towards a world that lasts forever. Outokumpu Corporation employs approximately 8,500 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com

