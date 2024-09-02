Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
30.08.24
13:25 Uhr
0,186 Euro
+0,008
+4,26 %
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 12:28 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
02-Sep-2024 / 10:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. 
 
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 
Date: 2 September 2024 
 
Name of applicant:                                Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 
Period of return:                       From:       1 March 2024  To: 31 August 2024 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:      Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 2,188,425 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):            each - issued 14 March 2024 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see  1,270,442 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                    each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:    917,983 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
                                         each 
Name of applicant:                                Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 
                                         2014 
Period of return:                       From:       1 March 2024  To: 31 August 2024 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:      Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 1,135,812 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):            each - issued 14 March 2024 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see  374,366 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                    each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:    761,446 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
                                         each 
Name of contact:       Scott Brooker 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  344262 
EQS News ID:  1979737 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979737&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
