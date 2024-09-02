Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 12:36 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Brands Magazine: Global Brand Awards 2024: Call for Nominations

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine (GBM), a premier brand publication and research company based in London, is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for the prestigious Global Brand Awards 2024. These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of companies and leaders across various industries, including real estate, banking, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, and technology.

Global Brand Awards 2024: Call for Nominations

How to Participate

Nominations are accepted from companies across various categories and regions. All nominations are evaluated at the national level by an independent external research agency.

Companies interested in participating in the awards are invited to submit their nominations through the following link: Global Brand Awards - Nomination Link

Awards Process:

  1. Nomination Review: The internal research team verifies the validity of each nomination and ensures sufficient data is available.
  2. External Scrutiny: Shortlisted nominations are assessed by an independent external research agency, based on various parameters.
  3. Jury Decision: An internal jury reviews the results and decides on the award winners.
  4. Announcement: Winners are announced on the website under the Award Winners section.

Benefits of Participating in the Global Brand Awards:

  • Global Recognition: Showcase the brand's achievements on a global platform.
  • Enhanced Credibility: Strengthen the brand's reputation and build relationships with partners and consumers.
  • Extensive Media Exposure: Enjoy widespread global media coverage and promotional opportunities across social media.

View the previous years' winners here: Global Brand Awards Winners section

GBM's Prestigious Awards Events

Past awards ceremonies have been hosted at some of the world's renowned venues, including The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand; Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai; Emperor's Palace, South Africa; Banyan Tree, Macau; and Address Downtown, Dubai, witnessing some of the global brands, like Mercedes Benz, Malaysia Airlines, Swarovski, Microsoft, Harley Davidson, SAP, HP, Standard Chartered, AUDI and many more. The awards night not only celebrates achievements with the award but also offers exceptional networking opportunities with industry leaders.

The next spectacular event is scheduled for Q2 2025. Updates will be shared on GBM's social media channels.

Find a curated selection of leading brands across various categories, including the top 10 laptop brands, best mobile brands, top air conditioner brands, and more, on the website. This resource may assist visitors in selecting the best brands for their needs.

Follow us on:
Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492414/GBA_2024_Nominations.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377199/GBM_2024_Logo.jpg

GBM 2024 Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-brand-awards-2024-call-for-nominations-302235158.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.