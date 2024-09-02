Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079
Tradegate
02.09.24
12:38 Uhr
69,48 Euro
-0,52
-0,74 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,3469,4713:15
0,0000,00013:15
Moderna, Inc.: Taiwan Food & Drug Administration Approves Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Targeting the SARS-COV-2 Variant JN.1

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the Taiwan Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an updated formulation of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Spikevax, targeting the SARS-CoV-2 variant JN.1., for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals six months of age and older.

In April 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) issued guidance recommending the use of a monovalent JN.1 lineage for COVID-19 vaccine antigen composition.

Regulatory applications for Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine are under review by regulatory agencies worldwide, with decisions anticipated in the coming weeks.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's pending regulatory applications worldwide for its updated COVID-19 vaccine and the anticipated timing for decisions from regulators. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Luke Mircea-Willats
Senior Director, International Communications
Luke.mirceawillats@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
