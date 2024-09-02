Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ethnano Update: Launch of Ethnano V2 Following System Overload

SUGARLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / In a recent development, Ethnano, a prominent DeFi staking platform, experienced a temporary disruption due to a significant system overload at 19:00 UTC. This incident, triggered by an unprecedented surge in user activity, highlights the growing popularity of Ethnano within the DeFi ecosystem.

In response to the overload, Ethnano's dedicated team swiftly enhanced system capabilities to handle increased demand, successfully upgrading to Ethnano V2. This updated version retains the trusted features and security of the original platform while significantly boosting system resilience and performance.

Ethnano reassures all stakeholders that their assets and DeFi staking operations remain secure and unaffected. The transition to Ethnano V2 has been designed to ensure continuity in user activities with minimal disruption.

Alex Lin, CEO of Ethnano, expressed his confidence in the platform's robustness following the upgrade. "Despite this challenge, our commitment to our users and the integrity of our platform remains unwavering," stated Lin. "We are more determined than ever to provide a secure and innovative DeFi experience."

For users encountering access issues, Ethnano provides assurance that asset claims can still be executed directly through the updated smart contract, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to funds and rewards.

Looking ahead, Ethnano emerges from this incident stronger, with a renewed commitment to security and user experience. "We are grateful for the community's support through these times and are excited about our future," added Lin.

For ongoing updates and more information on Ethnano V2, please visit Ethnano's website.

About EthNano:
EthNano is a leading decentralized finance platform specializing in secure and innovative staking solutions. Based in Sugar Land, Texas, EthNano is committed to advancing the DeFi sector through cutting-edge technology and user-centric services. With a focus on enhancing user engagement and trust, EthNano continues to set new standards in the DeFi industry.

Media Contact

Organization: EthNano
Contact Person Name: Alex Lin
Website: https://ethnano.finance/
Email: support@ethnano.com
City: Sugar land
State: Texas
Country: United States

SOURCE: EthNano



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
