PR Newswire
02.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
Xinhua: East-West Fusion of Art: A Stunning Debut of Dance Drama "Wing Chun" at Sadler's Wells Theatre

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Xinhua:

On August 30, the Chinese original dance drama "Wing Chun" created by Shenzhen had its debut at the Sadler's Wells Theatre in London. Totally twelve shows will be presented in nine consecutive days. The drama has evoked a passionate response on the site.

Centered on Wing Chun boxing, the drama of martial arts and dance combines the eastern culture and modern art, and highlights the enlightening role of traditional culture on modern life. Based on a Shenzhen movie Wing Chun in the 1990s as the prelude, the drama presents montage of the Shenzhen Wing Chun staff "outside the drama" and Master Ip Man struggling hard in Hong Kong "in the drama" in a parallel but seamlessly-connected style. The two heartwarming stories of "spirit striving for success" echo each other beyond temporal and spatial limits.

The dance drama "Wing Chun" enjoys rising popularity in London, and rave reviews among audiences. An audience member expressed that the performance made her felt the passion of the young generation for traditional Chinese culture, and the enlightenment of Chinese culture and philosophy.

Combination of traditional martial arts and dance is another highlight of "Wing Chun". "Chinese martial arts feature diligence, hard work and no day without a line. The drama epitomizes the gentle, courteous and modest attitude of the Chinese people." Chief playwright director Han Zhen explained that the coupled hardness and softness of martial arts can be interpreted through dance, and the rich cultural heritage can be interpreted through classical and modern dances.

This made-in-Shenzhen dance drama is co-produced by the Publicity Department of CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and performed by Shenzhen Opera & Dance Theatre. From a unique perspective, the drama dance presents Wing Chun boxing and gambiered Guangdong gauze, both of which are China's intangible cultural heritage, and innovatively integrates the Lingnan folk culture, bringing the sympathetic resonance of the two different eras.

"Wing Chun" will continue its tour in Europe, carrying forward the cultural essence of the fusion of martial arts and dance, allowing European people to understand the connotation of excellent traditional Chinese culture and the spiritual heritage of Chinese martial arts, and thus promoting Sino-foreign cultural exchange and integration. The dance drama will be staged in France this October.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/east-west-fusion-of-art-a-stunning-debut-of-dance-drama-wing-chun-at-sadlers-wells-theatre-302235907.html

