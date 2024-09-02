The German authorities have awarded 2. 15 GW of utility-scale solar in a new tender, with bids ranging from €0. 0450 ($0. 05)/kWh to €0. 0524/kWh. The tender was oversubscribed to 4. 2 GW. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,152 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 268 bids. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 495 project proposals for 4,206 MW of capacity. The average final price came in at €0. 0505/kWh, with final prices ranging between €0. 0450/kWh and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...