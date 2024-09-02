Allego's Plug Charge technology allows drivers to automatically authenticate and pay when plugging in, eliminating the need for RFID cards, bank cards, or mobile apps.

The Plug Charge technology, built on the latest OCPP 2.0.1 protocol, utilizes certificate-based authentication with encrypted communication to ensure the market's most secure and tamper-proof charging sessions.

Allego will start activating Plug Charge across its extensive European charging network in Q4 2024.

Allego (ALLG), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming full network rollout of its innovative Plug Charge technology. Beginning in Q4 2024, this rollout represents a big step forward in Allego's mission to deliver a seamless, secure, and future-proof charging experience for EV drivers across Europe.

Ford Explorer charging at an Allego charging station (Photo by Ford)

With Allego's Plug Charge technology, drivers can say goodbye to the hassle of RFID cards, bank cards, and mobile apps. This new feature offers automatic authentication and payment when the EV is plugged in, eliminating manual intervention. By simplifying the payment process and providing a consistent charging experience across different networks and regions, Allego's Plug Charge technology enhances convenience for drivers beyond Allego's network.

Guillaume Goijen, Director of Charging Solutions Site Design at Allego, said, "We are pleased to introduce Allego's Plug Charge as part of our commitment to putting drivers first. This technology streamlines the charging process and ensures that every session is secure and tamper-proof, thanks to our implementation of certificate-based authentication with encrypted communication."

Allego's Plug Charge technology is built on the latest OCPP 2.0.1 protocol, ensuring enhanced security and compatibility with future EV and charging technologies. This rollout represents the most secure Plug Charge implementation on the market, made possible through Allego's collaboration with industry leaders such as Alpitronic and Ford.

Alexis Galley, Chief Technology Officer at Allego, said, "We are leading the industry by bringing the most secure and user-friendly Plug Charge solution to market. Our technology meets today's needs and is designed to adapt to future advancements, providing peace of mind for EV drivers as they transition to a more sustainable mode of transportation."

Joerg Hofmeister, European Head of Charging Energy, Model e, Ford Motor Company, says, "Ford is proud to collaborate with Allego in equipping European dealer sites with High Power Charging infrastructure and fully supports this innovative Plug Charge technology, which aligns perfectly with our mission to make electric vehicle ownership more convenient and accessible. By simplifying the charging process, we are removing barriers to EV adoption and providing our customers with the seamless experience they expect from Ford."

Wolfgang Ademmer, CMO of Alpitronic, says, "Collaborating with Allego on the implementation of Plug Charge technology is an important step in advancing electric mobility. Our joint efforts ensure drivers experience the highest security and unparalleled convenience at every charging station across Europe."

The full network rollout of Allego's Plug Charge technology will begin in Q4 2024 with the activation in the Netherlands and Germany, whereafter it will continue in a phased rollout, bringing this cutting-edge solution to Allego's extensive network across Europe. This development is part of Allego's ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance the EV charging experience, reinforcing its position as a leader in the e-mobility industry.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of 35,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 200 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

About Ford

Ford, a global American brand woven into the fabric of Europe for more than 100 years, is committed to freedom of movement that goes hand-in-hand with looking after the planet and each other. The company's Ford+ plan, with Model e, Ford Pro and the Ford Blue business units is accelerating its European transformation to an all-electric and carbon neutral future by 2035. The company is driving forward with bold, new EVs, each one designed with European drivers in mind and innovating with services to help people connect, communities grow, and businesses thrive. Selling and servicing Ford vehicles in 50 individual European markets, operations also include the Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Customer Service Division and 14 manufacturing facilities (eight wholly owned and six unconsolidated joint venture facilities) with four centres based in Cologne, Germany; Valencia, Spain and at our joint venture in Craiova, Romania and Kocaeli, Türkiye. Ford employs approximately 34,000 people at its wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 57,000 people including unconsolidated businesses across Europe. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Alpitronic

Alpitronic, driven by a team of experienced engineers from various industries, is a market leader in the electric vehicle charging sector. Their innovative solutions and reliable technology are aimed to supporting the transition to e-mobility and creating a sustainable charging infrastructure. Together with their partners, they are dedicated to shaping a cleaner and greener future for transportation.

Alpitronic, headquartered in Bolzano, Italy, has been founded in 2009 as a startup for the development of power electronic systems for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Since 2017, Alpitronic has been developing, producing, and commercializing scalable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles that deliver between 50 and 400 kW and beyond. The Hypercharger product range is characterized by its reliability, compact footprint, and advanced design. The company has set itself the goal to significantly contribute to the expansion of charging infrastructure for electric cars.

Forward-Looking Statements

