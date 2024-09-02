Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

WKN: A2JLRX | ISIN: GB00BDFBVT43 | Ticker-Symbol: OXOA
Frankfurt
30.08.24
21:49 Uhr
3,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Oxford BioMedica plc: Lucinda Crabtree joins Oxford Biomedica as Chief Financial Officer today

Lucinda Crabtree joins Oxford Biomedica as Chief Financial Officer today

Oxford, UK - 2 September 2024: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) ("Oxford Biomedica", "OXB" or "the Company"), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, announces that Lucinda (Lucy) Crabtree Ph.D. has today joined Oxford Biomedica as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and board member. Lucinda's appointment was previously announced on 17 July 2024.

Lucinda Crabtree was previously at MorphoSys AG where she served as CFO, leading a finance team across the US and Germany until the company's acquisition by Novartis. Previously, she was CFO at Autolus Therapeutics, a Nasdaq listed clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Lucinda also brings extensive experience from the investment and banking sectors, having held roles at institutions including Woodford Investment Management, Goldman Sachs, and Jefferies.

Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, commented: "We are thrilled that Lucy has joined Oxford Biomedica as our new CFO and Board member today. Lucy brings a wealth of experience from her roles as a CFO and time as a healthcare investor and equity research analyst. Her experience will be invaluable as we grow our international position as a leading cell and gene therapy CDMO."

Lucinda Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer of Oxford Biomedica said: "I am excited to be joining Oxford Biomedica as CFO today. I firmly believe in the Company's growth strategy and am looking forward to working with the Board and the rest of the leadership team. Together, I'm confident we will fulfil our mission of enabling our growing client base to deliver life-changing therapies to patients."

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Oxford Biomedica plc:

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations - T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

ICR Consilium:
T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxfordbiomedica@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Davide Salvi

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus, and other viral vector types. Oxford Biomedica's world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetravectaTM system), dual plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

Oxford Biomedica, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has bioprocessing and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, and near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.