DDP Property - Dream Design Property: Zaki Ameer on Melbourne vs. Perth: Where Should You Invest Next?

The Australian property market has been a hot topic among investors, and two cities, in particular, have stood out in recent discussions-Melbourne and Perth. Both have experienced unique journeys over the past few years, and understanding their trajectories is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / Zaki Ameer of DDP Property shares insight on the Australian property market. Ameer says, "Perth's property market has seen impressive growth over the last three years. A combination of factors, including a resurgence in the mining sector, population growth, and relatively affordable property prices, has driven demand to new heights. Some suburbs have witnessed prices nearly double, making Perth an attractive option for investors seeking high returns."

The mining boom has been a significant contributor to this growth. As capital flowed into the region, demand for housing naturally increased. This, combined with an influx of people moving to Perth for job opportunities, created the perfect storm for property price surges.

However, as with any market driven by a single industry, there are risks. Perth's heavy reliance on the mining sector makes it vulnerable to fluctuations. The property market could face a sharp correction when the mining industry slows down. Investors must remain cautious and consider the long-term sustainability of their investments in this market.

Is Perth Overheating?

While Perth has been riding high, there are growing concerns about whether the market is overheating. Rapid price increases often lead to market stabilization or even a downturn. With rising interest rates and potential government interventions, Perth's growth might not be sustainable in the long term.

Investors need to be mindful of the broader economic context. The cost of borrowing is increasing, which could put downward pressure on property prices. This factor cannot be overlooked in a market like Perth, which has seen rapid appreciation.

Melbourne's Potential for Growth

On the other hand, Melbourne's property market has experienced a more subdued period, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Extended lockdowns and higher property prices pushed people out of the city, leading to a drop in demand. However, Melbourne's fundamentals remain strong.

The city is now investing heavily in infrastructure, which is set to enhance its appeal. Projects like the Metro Tunnel and urban renewal initiatives are poised to drive up property demand. Unlike Perth, Melbourne's market has remained relatively stable, offering a safer, long-term investment option.

Melbourne's diverse economy, encompassing education, healthcare, and technology sectors, provides a stable foundation for sustained growth. As international migration resumes and people return to urban living, Melbourne will likely see renewed demand, especially in inner-city areas.

Strategic Considerations

Ameer says, "The key for investors is diversification. While Perth has had a great run, it may be nearing its peak. Conversely, Melbourne presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to capitalize on a market poised for growth."

