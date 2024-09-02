Long-Term Deal Boosts Finland's Security of Supply with Reliable Western Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company has delivered the first reload of VVER-440 fuel assemblies to the Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant. The loading of the new fuel is a key diversification milestone for Fortum that guarantees a dependable Western alternative for fuel supply in Finland. This breakthrough was celebrated today at an event attended by the Minister of Climate and the Environment, Kai A. Mykkänen, members of his team and representatives of the City of Loviisa.

From left to right: Petra Lundström, Executive Vice President, Nuclear Generation, Fortum; Tarik Choho, President of Nuclear Fuel, Westinghouse; Kai Mykkänen, Minister of Climate and the Environment; Markus Rauramo, CEO, Fortum (Photo: Business Wire)

In November 2022, Westinghouse and Fortum signed a long-term partnership to develop, license and deliver VVER-440 fuel. The agreement builds on the successful collaboration supplying this type of fuel to Loviisa from 2001 to 2007, during which Westinghouse delivered nearly 750 VVER-440 fuel assemblies. The current enhanced Westinghouse VVER-440 and VVER-1000 fuel designs are also in operation at Ukraine and Bulgaria's nuclear power plants.

"The safe and reliable operation of our Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant is crucial for Finland's security of supply. Also, our customers depend on the stable and clean electricity we produce in Loviisa with high availability. Diversifying the power plant's fuel supply has been a priority project for us over the past two years, and we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone together with Westinghouse," says Petra Lundström, Executive Vice President, Nuclear Generation at Fortum.

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership of more than 50 years with the Nordic region, working together in nuclear energy to produce carbon-free electricity. Our proven track record supplying the only Western-designed VVER fuel, coupled with our strong regional presence with manufacturing in Sweden, will support Fortum's long term operational goals," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel.

Fortum has been operating the Loviisa Nuclear Plant safely for more than 40 years. Its two VVER pressurized water reactors (PWR) produce about 10 percent of Finland's electricity, preventing about six million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the country's atmosphere each year compared to the equivalent amount of electricity produced using by fossil fuels.

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely comprehensive portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR and VVER. Through our world-class manufacturing facilities in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, we focus on delivering innovative fuel technologies to meet our customer needs for lower fuel cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply and accident-tolerant products. Learn more about our advanced fuel capabilities and how they relate to different reactors around the world: Westinghouse Nuclear Nuclear Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

