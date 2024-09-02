Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:03 Uhr
8,600 Euro
-0,250
-2,82 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 14:49 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
02-Sep-2024 / 13:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
Date: 2 September 2024 
 
Name of applicant:                                      Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                               P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                        Conversion of 'C' shares 
                                               to 'A' shares 
Period of return:                            From:         1 March  To: 31 August 
                                               2024     2024 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:            49,181 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   0 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:          49,181 
Name of contact:       Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 2 September 2024 

Name of applicant:                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                        Savings Related Share 
                                                Option Scheme 
Period of return:                            From:         1 March  To: 31 August 
                                                2024     2024 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             1,071,635 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   0 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           1,071,635 
Name of contact:       Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 2 September 2024 

Name of applicant:                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                         Executive Share Option 
                                                Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         1 March To: 31 August 
                                                2024     2024 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             721,855 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    0 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           721,855 
Name of contact:       Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  344267 
EQS News ID:  1979817 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979817&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
