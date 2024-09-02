Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pulse Kingdom LLC: PULSE KINGDOM: Shaping Global Entertainment, Embracing Endless Possibilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / September 2nd, 2024, Seoul time, the entertainment company PULSE KINGDOM announced its official establishment and the launch of in-house brands of music festivals worldwide.

SUPERPOP Japan 2023

SUPERPOP Japan 2023
SUPERPOP Japan 2023 held in Yokohama



We are thrilled to announce that PULSE KINGDOM, an entertainment company jointly established by J-Cube Ltd. and MADE ONE Corp. founder Han Icksoo, has been officially established recently. As a company committed to building global entertainment brands, PULSE KINGDOM will launch multiple heavyweight entertainment IP brands including SUPERPOP and League One in 2024-2025, and host music festivals in multiple cities worldwide to create an entertainment boom.

The establishment of PULSE KINGDOM marks the in-depth cooperation between J-Cube Ltd. and MADE ONE Corp. in the music and entertainment industry. J-Cube Ltd. has deep roots in the sports, culture, and entertainment fields, including investments in PULSE KINGDOM, DesignerCon Asia, Xtended Identity, TAT Asian Basketball Tournament, and EchoX; MADE ONE Corp. is the most influential music festival company in South Korea, which produced WATERBOMB Music Festival and successfully established an international reputation.

As the producer of SUPERPOP Music Festival, PULSE KINGDOM will host and license the IP globally, bringing thrilling music events to audiences worldwide. In 2024-2025, SUPERPOP will be held in Seoul, the United States, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and more to come, offering unparalleled music experience to music lovers worldwide. At the same time, PULSE KINGDOM is also the global promotion partner of WATERBOMB Music Festival, dedicated to bringing this unique summer experience to more regions.

PULSE KINGDOM has established an entertainment partner ecosystem worldwide, including Young Magic Ent., the largest entertainment organizer of festivals and large-scale concerts in Greater China; UnUsUaL Entertainment, the largest concert organizer in Southeast Asia; and entertainment event organizers in Hong Kong and North America.

We are confident in the establishment of PULSE KINGDOM, and together with our global partners, we will create dazzling music events that provide audiences with the perfect music experience and infinite possibilities.

Thank you all for your support, and let us witness the beginning of this new chapter together!

The PULSE KINGDOM Team

Contact Information

Jennifer Chen
business development manager, Pulse Kingdom
official@pulse-kingdom.com
+886926015037

SOURCE: PULSE KINGDOM

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
