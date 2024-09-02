First commercial application of Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform powers Northern Offshore Services' CTV to support offshore wind production

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) today unveiled the new I-Class Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) powered by the first real-world commercial application of Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform. The vessel began operating in a UK wind farm on September 1, 2024. N-O-S and Volvo Penta collaborated for almost two decades on ongoing efforts to decarbonize the marine industry and reach zero emissions by 2050. To help achieve these goals, N-O-S designed the flexible, future-proof CTV that will adapt to and accommodate new energy solutions while it is in service over the next 25 years and more.

Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform brings enhanced efficiency, maneuverability and versatility that will enable the I-Class vessel to transform over its life cycle. This is made possible through propulsion conversions that allow the vessel to adapt to hybrid, fully electric and renewable or future alternative fuel solutions without having to rebuild.

"Northern Offshore Services and Volvo Penta share an innovative spirit that drives us both. Today that resulted in the first vessel powered by Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform entering real-world commercial operations," said Johan Inden, President of Volvo Penta Marine. "With the experience of a partner like N-O-S, we are showing the industry what the incredible maneuverability, ease of use and precision of the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform can accomplish in some of the most demanding environments."

"The offshore wind industry is relatively young and has grown tremendously during the last 15 years. The trend we see is that the turbines are getting bigger and are placed further out at sea. As a result, downtime of the turbines costs more so our customers want more reliable services and vessels," said David Kristensson, Group CEO and Owner of Northern Offshore Group. "These are just some of the challenges that are catalyzing innovation and driving the design and manufacture of our vessels in house to meet the customer demands of tomorrow."

Combining the N-O-S High Grip Fender with the experience of the crew, operators can fully take advantage of the I-Class vessel to make safe journeys to further wind farms and safely offload and onboard technicians in any sea condition. Additionally, the enhanced control, maneuverability and omni directional thrust from the IPS Professional Platform make it ideal for the challenging conditions typically seen at offshore wind farms. Other benefits include:

Dual power on demand with Eco Mode The I-Class vessel leverages four engines connected to two drives to meet specific needs at every stage of operation, providing dual power on demand. The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform's smart Eco Mode will automatically start or stop individual engines based on real-time vessel needs, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours.

The I-Class vessel leverages four engines connected to two drives to meet specific needs at every stage of operation, providing dual power on demand. The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform's smart Eco Mode will automatically start or stop individual engines based on real-time vessel needs, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours. Home away from home Recognizing the challenging environment and long operations at sea, N-O-S designed the I-Class vessel with comfort in mind through high-quality interior outfitting and furnishing.

Recognizing the challenging environment and long operations at sea, N-O-S designed the I-Class vessel with comfort in mind through high-quality interior outfitting and furnishing. Efficiency today - Equipped I-Class vessel engines could potentially see up to 30 percent total fuel savings and emissions through the Eco Mode feature. These engines are approved to run Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 90 percent.

- Equipped I-Class vessel engines could potentially see up to 30 percent total fuel savings and emissions through the Eco Mode feature. These engines are approved to run Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 90 percent. Seamless experience Designed with accessibility in mind, the I-Class vessel is easy to operate and maintain. The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform is a fully integrated helm-to-propeller system with components and software designed to seamlessly work together, allowing operators and crew to focus on the operation at hand.

The path to decarbonizing the sea requires innovations today to be versatile and flexible enough to support a multifaceted approach involving forward-thinking vessel designs, renewable fuels, fuel cells and hybrid and electric solutions. This must happen within an ecosystem of pioneers who anticipate the needs of tomorrow and are committed to exceptional performance at sea. Volvo Penta and N-O-S will continue to collaborate to make the experience at sea more comfortable, productive, efficient and easier, while a second I-Class vessel equipped with the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform, will see real-world operation in early 2025.

For more information on the specifications of the I-Class vessels, download the media kit here.

