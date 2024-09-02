Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

GlobeNewswire
02.09.2024 15:10 Uhr

Trading Statistics August 2024

Stockholm, September 2nd, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly
trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary
of the statistics for August 2024: 

The share trading increased by 15.1% to a daily average of 2.606bn EUR,
compared to 2.264bn EUR in August 2023. Compared to the previous month, July
2024, the daily average increased by 1.1%. 

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 13.0% to a daily average of 273,422
contracts, compared with 241,977 contracts in August 2023. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 6.5% to a daily average of
28.4m EUR compared to 30.4m EUR in August 2023. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Nordea Bank Abp. 

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to
72.1%, compared to 70.8% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 1.9 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 90.6%

For OMXH25 companies 89.7%

For OMXS30 companies 92.0%

1)  Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2)  Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3)   ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 

4)   Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 

5)   EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
