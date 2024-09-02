Kaizen Gaming: Betano becomes official global sponsor of UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League

Kaizen Gaming to activate premium brand Betano and Stoiximan until 2026/27 in three-year agreement

MONACO, Sept. 02, 2024, one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world, and its premium brand Betano as official global sponsor of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League starting from 2024/25 until the 2026/27 season. Stoiximan, the brand Kaizen Gaming operates in Greece and Cyprus, will be visible as the competition's sponsors in those countries.



The new agreement, which was officially signed in Monaco ahead of the UEFA men's club competition draws, builds on the successful sponsorship programme that made Betano the first-ever betting partner of UEFA EURO 2024. As part of that partnership the Kaizen Foundation and the UEFA Foundation for Children joined forces in support of the 10,000 Smiles project that in total meant 10,000 children from underprivileged backgrounds attended 40 matches across ten stadiums during UEFA EURO 2024.

Aris Dimarakis, Deputy CEO of Kaizen Gaming, said: "During UEFA EURO 2024, we formed an impeccable partnership with UEFA, elevating the experience of millions of fans across the globe who enjoyed the excitement of watching one of the world's most prestigious sports events. Building on that success, we are joining forces again to support the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. As Kaizen Gaming continues to grow, delivering one-of-a-kind entertainment through responsible gaming, this partnership with one of the world's most respected sports organisations is a testament to our progress and our team's continued hard work."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, added: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Kaizen Gaming and its Betano brand for the next three seasons of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. After witnessing the impressive scale at which they activated their UEFA EURO 2024 sponsorship with us this summer, we eagerly anticipate how Betano will capture the passion of European club football to deliver even more excitement for the fans."

The new 36-team UEFA Europa League league phase kicks off with Matchday 1 on 25 September while the UEFA Conference League , which also now includes 36 clubs, gets under way on 3 October. A comprehensive guide to the new format of UEFA men's club competitions can be found here .

Contact: Andrew Laxton +44 7872 870 620

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/523161c4-8a00-4f62-ad1b-8614ac51633c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b265e9-6327-4f20-9110-2c50ab62a86d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c195999b-166f-4fbf-8a12-c9b41cb3041f