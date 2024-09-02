The first AUD 550 million ($372. 2 million) of the Australian federal government's Solar Sunshot program has been launched to support the development of the domestic solar manufacturing industry and help local businesses capture more of the global PV supply chain. From pv magazine Australia The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has opened the first phase of the AUD 1 billion Solar Sunshot program aimed at advancing PV manufacturing innovation in Australia and creating a more resilient renewable energy supply chain. ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said the Solar Sunshot program ...

