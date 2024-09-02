Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
PR Newswire
02.09.2024 15:42 Uhr
iFOREX Europe, the European Arm of iFOREX Group, Announces Renewal of Sponsorship with PSV Eindhoven

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX Europe, the European Arm of iFOREX Group and one of the leaders in the online trading industry, is excited to announce the renewal of its sponsorship with the prestigious PSV Eindhoven. This marks the second time the iFOREX Group has partnered with the team, reinforcing a successful collaboration that reflects shared values and a mutual commitment to excellence.

iFOREX Europe Sponsorship with PSV Eindhoven

A Partnership Built on Success

Building on the success of their previous partnership, the iFOREX Group, through its European arm iFOREX Europe, will continue to be featured prominently in the team's marketing and promotional activities, both on and off the field. This renewed collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the iFOREX Group and the 2023-24 Eredivisie champions, both of whom are driven by a passion for success and a dedication to excellence.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the outstanding PSV Eindhoven," said Pavlos, the marketing director of iFOREX Europe. "Our continued collaboration is a testament to the synergy between our organizations. Just as the team strives for victory on the field, we at iFOREX are committed to delivering success for our clients. Together, we look forward to another season of shared achievements."

Expanding Reach and Impact

This renewed sponsorship is a key part of iFOREX Group's strategy to engage with the European audiences and strengthen its connections within the sports community. By continuing its support for the team, iFOREX Group not only enhances its brand visibility but also reaffirms its dedication to supporting endeavors that inspire and unite people across Europe.

Looking Forward to Another Winning Season

As the soccer season unfolds, fans of PSV Eindhoven and followers of iFOREX Europe can anticipate an exciting series of events and collaborations. This renewed partnership promises to deliver even greater value to both the sporting and financial communities, further solidifying iFOREX Europe role as a European connected and forward-thinking brand.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming activities, please visit the iFOREX Europe website.

About iFOREX Group

The iFOREX Group is a globally recognized leader in the online trading industry, offering a wide range of trading instruments and services. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, iFOREX Group continues to expand its reach and impact through strategic partnerships and community engagement.

iFOREX Europe, the European Arm of iFOREX Group, is the trading name of ICFD Ltd licensed and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492780/iFOREX_Europe_PSV_Eindhoven.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iforex-europe-the-european-arm-of-iforex-group-announces-renewal-of-sponsorship-with-psv-eindhoven-302236004.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
