YData Labs Inc: YData's SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

The Importance of Security and Privacy in a Data-Driven World

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / YData Labs Inc announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that YData Labs Inc provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the YData Labs Inc System.

SOC 2 Type II attestation

SOC 2 Type II logo from AICPA

YData Labs Inc provides a cloud-based community management and virtual event platform to customers throughout the United States.

YData Labs Inc was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com. For more information about YData's commitment to Security & Privacy or related with this SOC 2 Type II attestation you can reach out to hello@ydata.ai.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to YData Labs Inc's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

