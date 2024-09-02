Cloud Services Brokerage Market worth $26.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Services Brokerage Market is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2024 to USD 26.2 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. A need for optimizing cost efficiency will boost the growth of the Cloud Services Brokerage Market during the forecast period.

Scope of Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available For Years 2019-2029 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Service Type, Cloud Service Model, Organization Size, and Vertical Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

By cloud service model, SaaS to hold largest market size during the forecast period.

SaaS presents software applications through the internet on a usage-based model and eliminates the overhead of supporting the physical IT infrastructure, let alone managing local installations and updates. SaaS models are popular due to the lower IT expenses and financial operation costs and because software services can be customized to various demands. Critical drivers for the SaaS model are cost benefits, ease of deployment, and suitability for today's more informal, work-from-home culture, where easy access to tools exists over the internet. CRM and ERP SaaS applications enable organizations to adapt to changes in forces of demand and control and increase operations efficiencies. The growing digital transformation trend and the convenience of automatic updates further solidify SaaS as a critical component of the CSB market. The cloud service broker provides added value by managing, integrating, or customizing these solutions, which places SaaS as the dominant model. This allows organizations to focus on their core business rather than the mysterious complexities in the many different areas of software management.

By vertical, retail and consumer goods will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

CSB solutions enable retailers to consolidate and manage several business applications such as supply chain, customer relation management, enterprise resources planning, enhancing inventory flow, increasing operational effectiveness, and coordinating several retailing functions. The shift towards e-commerce, personalized marketing, and omnichannel strategies further fuels demand for CSB solutions, as retailers need seamless integration of cloud services to meet evolving consumer expectations. Moreover, by utilizing such tools as cloud-based analytics and personalization applications, CSB solutions also improve customer experiences, helping retailers understand their customers' behaviors by analyzing consumer data and providing them with individualized recommendations. This agility enables them to respond quickly to changes in the market, thus remaining competitive through on-demand resource allocation plus handling multiple clouds from one screen. CSB solutions foster change and development, increasing operational effectiveness and enhancing client interactions. This is why the retail and consumer goods industry is currently leading in its CSB implementation.

By organization size, small enterprises will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the cloud services brokerage (CSB) market, small enterprises and startups are anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by their need to access advanced technologies and infrastructure that would otherwise be inaccessible due to budget constraints. Cloud solutions provide these businesses with an opportunity to secure affordable and easily scalable resources, which could be insufficient to initially offer yet are highly adequate for rapidly developing a business on a large scale with minimal investments needed for infrastructure. The ability to reduce IT overhead, accelerate business growth, and support innovation and agility are key drivers. Cloud services are in demand more as business awareness expands on the worth of cloud computing for small enterprises, speedy IT management, and the ability to deploy new products or services. Cloud service brokers play a pivotal role by providing tailored, cost-effective solutions that help small businesses optimize their cloud usage and navigate the complexities of cloud management, contributing to substantial growth in this market segment.

Top Companies in Cloud Services Brokerage Market

Some of the key players operating in the cloud services brokerage are - Accenture (Dublin), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Arrow Electronics (US), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC Technology (US), Wipro (India), Eviden (France), AWS (US), Infosys (India), NTT Data (Japan), TCS (India), Tech Mahindra (India), BMC Software (US), Flexera (US), Jamcracker (US), Cloudmore (Sweden), Eshgro (Netherland), OpenText (Canada), Incontinuum (Netherland), Compunnel (US), Shivaami (India), Bittitan (US), Capegemini (France), Oracle (US), Cignex (US), ActivePlatform (Belarus), CloudFX (Singapore), CloudBolt (US), CloudSME (US), AppDirect (US), Morpheus Data (US), Interworks. Cloud (UK), Racknap (India), Spot (US) and CloudBroker (Switzerland).

