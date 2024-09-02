Sleepme: Chilipad Named Official Bed Cooling Partner of Florida State Athletics

Chilipad Brings Cool Sleep Technology to Florida State Athletics for the 2024-2025 Season

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / Chilipad, a leading innovator in bed cooling technology, proudly announces its partnership with Florida State Athletics as the Official Bed Cooling Partner for the 2024-2025 season. This collaboration represents a significant step in enhancing player performance and recovery through optimal sleep.





As part of this partnership, FSU athletes will benefit from Chilipad's advanced bed cooling systems, designed to regulate sleep temperature and promote deep, restorative sleep. With the ability to cool mattresses down to 55 degrees, Chilipad's technology ensures that players can recover more effectively, helping enhance their on-field performance.

"We are excited to partner with FSU Athletics, a team known for its excellence and commitment to peak performance," said Ana Marie Schick, Sales & Partnerships Manager for Chilipad. "Sleep is a critical component of athletic recovery, and our goal is to provide FSU players with the best possible sleep environment, allowing them to perform at their best every week."

"Recovery is crucial for our players to perform at their best," said Josh Storms, Director of Strength and Conditioning at FSU. "In Tallahassee's warm climate, we needed a cooling solution like Chilipad to keep our athletes well-rested and ready to excel."

The relationship between Chilipad and FSU Athletics was secured on behalf of the University by Florida State Global Partnerships, the local team from global premium experiences company, Legends, representing Florida State Athletics.

Fans of FSU will also have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Chilipad's technology through exclusive offers throughout the season. By visiting https://sleep.me/seminoles, fans can learn more about how Chilipad is revolutionizing sleep for athletes and how they can bring the same technology into their homes.

As part of the partnership, FSU athletes will have access to either Chilipad Dock Pro or Chilipad Cube models. These mattress toppers fit over existing mattresses, circulating chilled water as low as 55 degrees to keep sleepers cool all night. To learn more about Chilipad, please visit sleep.me

About Chilipad

Chilipad is a leader in bed cooling system innovation, dedicated to improving sleep quality through optimal temperatures using technology. Trusted by athletes, health professionals, and individuals worldwide, Chilipad offers a range of products designed to optimize sleep and enhance overall well-being. Chilipad by Sleepme's mission is to elevate the quality of human life through cool sleep. For more information, visit sleep.me

