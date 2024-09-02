Nanoco Group's announcement that the collaboration with its European partner is essentially coming to an end is clearly disappointing news. We reduce our FY25 revenues by £2.5m and FY25 net cash by £2.1m to reflect this, although the contractual unwinding and potential restructuring may prompt further changes. While Nanoco is now clearly in a significant transitional state, the partnership with the Asian partner continues. The group's intellectual property, expertise, manufacturing and test capability provide it with potential strategic value, with Nanoco's strong balance sheet and low-cost model providing a degree of optionality.

