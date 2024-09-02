The "Greece Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The E-commerce market in Greece is expected to grow by 8.21% on annual basis to reach US$31.9 billion in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of E-commerce industry in Greece promises to be attractive. The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.27% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$29.5 billion in 2023 to reach US$40.7 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Greece. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals Retail Shopping, Travel Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Greece.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities. In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Greece.
- In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
- Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.
- Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products services.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate an Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Greece User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Greece Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Greece Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Greece Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Greece Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- E-shop.gr
- Germanos
- Kotsovolos
- Plaisio
- Public.gr
- Box
- Coffee Island
- Efood.gr
- Wolt
- Aegean Airlines
- Beat
- Ferryhopper
- Kayak
- Moovit
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis)
- Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music video, toys hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train bus, taxi service, hotels resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies events, theme parks gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Greece Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)
- Mobile
- Desktop
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Greece Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Greece Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
