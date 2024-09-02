Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

2 September 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 29 August 2024 Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, purchased 7,370 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.7840 per share.

Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 12,246 common shares, representing 0.005% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bryan Joseph 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.7840 7,370.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 7,370.00 £49,998.08 e) Date of the transaction 2024-08-29 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange

