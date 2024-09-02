Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
WKN: A3C7KE | ISIN: SE0017131220 | Ticker-Symbol: Z16
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:16 Uhr
0,046 Euro
-0,001
-1,08 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESQUNIT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESQUNIT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2024 17:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Resqunit AB (publ) is updated

On January 23, 2024, the shares in Resqunit AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position and the Company's intention to
delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On March 21, 2024, the observation status was updated, with reference to the
Company planning to make an extensive change in its business or organization so
that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company. 

Today, September 2, 2024, the Company issued a press release with a strategic
update and the availability of a Comprehensive Business Description Document. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (RESQ, ISIN code SE0017131220, order book ID
241339) in Resqunit AB (publ). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
