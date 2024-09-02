Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Resqunit AB (publ) is updated

On January 23, 2024, the shares in Resqunit AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position and the Company's intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On March 21, 2024, the observation status was updated, with reference to the Company planning to make an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. Today, September 2, 2024, the Company issued a press release with a strategic update and the availability of a Comprehensive Business Description Document. According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (RESQ, ISIN code SE0017131220, order book ID 241339) in Resqunit AB (publ). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.