PR Newswire
02.09.2024 18:48 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Issue of Equity

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 175,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 172.29 per share under its block listing facility. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 198,104,323 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

2 September 2024


