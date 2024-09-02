Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neil Kucera: Trash Caddies Acquires Ragin' Raccoon to Enhance Services for Short-Term Rental Owners Nationwide

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2024 / Trash Caddies, a leader in outsourced solutions for short term rental owners and managers, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Ragin' Raccoon, a prominent competitor in the space. Terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Trash Caddies' mission to deliver unparalleled service quality and innovative solutions to short-term rental owners across the country.

Neil Kucera, Founder and CEO of Trash Caddies, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, "We are thrilled to bring Ragin' Raccoon into the Trash Caddies family. Their dedication to high-quality, customer-centric service and their impressive track record make them an ideal fit for our growth strategy. We believe that integrating Ragin' Raccoon's expertise will significantly enhance our ability to serve short-term rental owners with even greater efficiency and effectiveness, across a broader spectrum of services."

As part of this transition, Justin Pera, Co-Founder and CEO of Ragin' Raccoon, will assume the role of CEO at Trash Caddies with Kucera shifting to Executive Chairman. This leadership change aims to leverage Pera's extensive experience and expertise to further drive growth and enhance service offerings. Ragin' Raccoons Co-Founder and COO, Alex Graham, and Operations Manager, Nathan Keen, will also join the Trash Caddies team.

Justin Pera commented on the acquisition, "Joining forces with Trash Caddies presents an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and impact. I look forward to working closely with the Trash Caddies team to build on our shared commitment to excellence and drive further success in the short-term rental market and beyond."

Both companies are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and customer satisfaction throughout the transition and beyond. For more information about Trash Caddies, please visit www.trash-caddies.com or contact support@trash-caddies.com.

Contact Information

Neil Kucera
Executive Chairman
neil@trash-caddies.com
737-200-2872

SOURCE: Trash Caddies

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
