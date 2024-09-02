Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd.: Grepow Unveils Cutting-Edge Metal-Cased Shaped LiPo Batteries for Advanced Wearables

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grepow, an innovator in battery technology since 1998, today announced a groundbreaking advancement in battery solutions: A new line of metal-cased shaped LiPo batteries. Designed to meet the demanding needs of modern smart wearables and align with upcoming EU regulatory standards, these batteries promise to transform the landscape of mobile power.

Grepow's latest product line features batteries equipped with "stacking" and "pouching" technologies, allowing for unprecedented customization in shape and size. The integration of a durable metal casing enhances the batteries' safety features, allowing them to withstand harsh conditions without compromising performance.

Compliance with Future Regulations:

With an eye towards future requirements, these batteries are engineered to comply with the forthcoming EU Regulations (EU) 2023/1542 on battery removability. This proactive design approach not only ensures ease of battery replacement but also positions Grepow at the forefront of regulatory compliance, offering a competitive edge in the global market.

"Our new metal casing shaped LiPo batteries are tailored to empower next-generation devices with reliability and efficiency," stated the Head of Product Development at Grepow. "With these innovations, we are setting new standards in the battery industry, ensuring our partners and consumers receive the best solutions that technology can offer."

Key Features:

Longevity: Achieves a capacity retention rate of 85% after 1,500 charge cycles, setting a new benchmark for battery durability.

Achieves a capacity retention rate of 85% after 1,500 charge cycles, setting a new benchmark for battery durability. Safety: Enhanced with a sealed exhaust valve to prevent swelling and increase overall cell stability.

Enhanced with a sealed exhaust valve to prevent swelling and increase overall cell stability. Performance: Offers increased energy density by at least 5%, enabling smaller devices to run longer.

Offers increased energy density by at least 5%, enabling smaller devices to run longer. Customization: Provides tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of various consumer electronics, supporting both design flexibility and rapid prototyping.

Dedicated to independent research and innovation, Grepow upholds stringent quality standards across its production processes. By utilizing state-of-the-art testing facilities and adhering to ISO13485 standards, the company ensures each product surpasses industry expectations.

About Grepow

Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of rechargeable LiPo batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems. For more information on Grepow's new metal-cased shaped LiPo batteries and to learn more about how they are shaping the future of portable power, please visit https://www.grepow.com.

Contact Information

Email: info@grepow.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/grepowbattery/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GrepowBatteryOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shenzhen-grepow-battery-co-ltd-/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492306/Grepow_Metal_Casing_Shaped_LiPo_Battery.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grepow-unveils-cutting-edge-metal-cased-shaped-lipo-batteries-for-advanced-wearables-302234039.html