Lado Okhotnikov, CEO of Meta Force gave an interview to Forbes France Regarding New Business Areas

Forbes France has presented an article about new innovative projects of Meta Force company.

Meta Force until now was known as a developer of the sophisticated DeFi platform and Neo Dao metaverse, with more than two million users, so work in biology and medicine was quite surprising.

Lado Okhotnikov on holistic approach

Meta Force head Lado Okhotnikov has been interviewed by Forbes France and said about business diversification and development of new areas. One of these areas is the production of organic cosmetics and dietary supplements, based on holistic principles.

The holistic principle considers the human body as a unique Universe with an infinite number of interconnected objects. Drugs, dietary supplements, physical exercises should be applied taking into account both internal and external factors such as physiological, psychological, social ones.

This approach dramatically increases the efficiency of dietary supplements or therapies and gives cosmetics special health-enhancing properties.

Lado Okhotnikov announced a new cosmetics line called Holisthetic. Unique soaps, shampoos, balms, creams will come out into the market soon.

DNA and Metaverses

Meta Force proposed an innovative approach involving the use of DNA technologies in the metaverses.

One of the basic elements of a metaverse is the user's avatar, "traditional" avatars have limited customization options. Usually, it is the visual characteristics and a functional simulating physical characteristics such as strength, speed, endurance etc.

Meta Force has developed technologies of digitalizing the user's DNA data and has integrated it into the avatar. Thus, the avatar becomes a full-fledged "digital" clone.

In this case, the user gets a unique simulator on which you can test drugs, diet, exercise etc. Avatar will help you to find the best drug, minimize side effects, and predict health trends.

This approach corresponds as closely as possible to the principle declared by Meta Force: "Virtual meets real".

Lado Okhotnikov, CEO of Meta Force will tell you more about the projects in the article.

Forbes' Gala dinner

Forbes France traditionally organizes a Gala dinner, inviting promising companies and interesting projects. They are given the opportunity to present their projects to guests, among them there are top businessmen, politicians, sports, cinema and show business stars.

Forbes France Gala dinner in July 2024 was entirely dedicated to the Meta Force projects.

About company

Meta Force is a company that develops the well-known digital platform and the Neo Dao metaverse. By August 2024, the number of users was more than two million. Today, the company announced its entry into new business areas related to biology and medical research. Lado Okhotnikov is a head and Founder of the company.

He is an expert in IT, cryptocurrencies and blockchain, investor, publicist and prominent polemicist who advocates the interests of the crypto community.

